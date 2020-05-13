UAE strongly condemns two terror attacks in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack that targeted a hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul and another that targeted a funeral, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement its utter denunciation of these criminal acts and rejection of all forms of violence, which aim to undermine security and stability and contravene all religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous crimes while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.