UAE students make remarkable progress in TIMSS 2019 International Study

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) The results of 2019 TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) from the IEA (International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement) have clearly shown a steady improvement in the performance of students in the UAE. These results reflect the improved progress made by grade four and grade eight students in science and mathematics since the UAE's first participation in TIMSS in 2011.

Over 48,000 students from about 700 public and private schools across the United Arab Emirates participated in the 2019 study. Under the directive of the Education and Human Resources Council, the Ministry of Education was determined to involve all public schools in this international study. When compared to all other countries taking part, the number of UAEâ€™s students who participated was the largest in the world.

The results of the TIMSS 2019 study also revealed that our students, particularly our younger grade four students, made remarkable improvements when compared to the TIMSS 2015 results. For example, the fourth-grade students advanced 29 points in mathematics, and 22 points in science. Eighth-grade students improved in mathematics by 8 points, with a slight decrease of 4 points in science.

TIMSS, carried out under the supervision of IEA, is a periodic international study which requires a sample of students from the countries taking part to complete mathematical and scientific tests.

Based on the TIMSS results, the educational system in the participating countries are evaluated. The international study aims to highlight educational policies and systems, study the effectiveness of applied curricula and the methods of teaching and reflect on the impact of their practical application. The evaluation of studentsâ€™ achievements provides the international community with valuable information to improve the teaching and learning of mathematics and science.

The UAE is keen to lead in all scientific and educational fields and is one of the few countries in the world that take part in most international tests. Participation in international tests has many advantages, the most important of which is accurate data that reflects the effectiveness of the UAEâ€™s education systems, identifies strengths and identifies areas for improvement and continuous development. Since its first participation in the study in 2011, the United Arab Emirates has made remarkable progress in its study of international trends in mathematics and science at all grade levels and across various and fields. With a steady improvement in the national averages, the Ministry of Education is working in cooperation with partners to achieve the goals of the National Agenda 2021 which aims for the UAE to be among the top 15 countries in the world in this study.