UAE submits draft of political declaration to UN

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Dr. Harib Saeed Al Amimi, President of State Audit Institutions (SAI) and Chairman of the 8th session of Conference of the State Parties to United Nations Convention against Corruption, has chaired the UAE delegation participating in the special session of General Assembly against corruption, which is being held from 2nd-4th June, at the UN headquarters in New York.

As the chairman of the current session of the conference, Dr. Al Amimi has submitted the draft of the political declaration to the UN General Assembly on the challenges and measurements to prevent and fight against corruption and enhance international cooperation.

The Political Declaration draft reflects the summary of conclusions reached by the panels and discussion sessions focusing on the law enforcement, criminalisation, international cooperation, assets recovery, the role of the private sector in supporting the efforts of anti-corruption, the measures to address impunity, and harnessing the full potential to use the education and technology in preventing and fighting against corruption.

Dr. Al Amimi emphasised the comprehensive nature of the preparatory process to issue the political declaration in addition to the contributions of member states, including the intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations, the academic community, the private sector, and other organs of the UN.

He also pointed out that the conference - during its 8th session held in Abu Dhabi in December 2019 - adopted a record number of 14 resolutions, the most significant of which was adopting the Abu Dhabi Declaration on enhancing the cooperation among the SAIs and anti-corruption bodies to prevent and combat the corruption more effectively.

Al Amimi stated that the UAE has recently allocated an amount of $5.4 million to support the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime to implement the programme of the Abu Dhabi Declaration at the regional and international level over the next three years.

The programme will aim at promoting the role of SAIs in preventing and fighting against corruption, as well as enhancing the cooperation between audit institutions and anti-corruption agencies.

He also praised the role of the UAE through its chairmanship of this conference and through its participation in leading the international negotiations together with Peru to prepare and facilitate the discussions between the State Parties resulting in the draft of the Political Declaration.

This affirms the UAE's leadership concern on the anti-corruption issue and their continuous commitments to support the international and regional efforts in this regard.