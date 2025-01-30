UAE Submits Periodic Report To UN Committee On Elimination Of Racial Discrimination
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 09:45 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The UAE has submitted its consolidated 22nd and 23rd periodic reports on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), in line with the country's human rights commitments.
The report outlines the UAE’s efforts to combat all forms of discrimination and implement the provisions of the convention at the national level. It also details the country’s legal and institutional frameworks, as well as national policies adopted to promote and protect human rights while fostering cultural and social diversity in the UAE.
The report reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to ensuring an inclusive and equitable environment for all members of society and reflects the progress made in advancing human rights across the country.
The UAE became a party to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in 1974.
