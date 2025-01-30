Open Menu

UAE Submits Periodic Report To UN Committee On Elimination Of Racial Discrimination

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 09:45 PM

UAE submits periodic report to UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The UAE has submitted its consolidated 22nd and 23rd periodic reports on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), in line with the country's human rights commitments.

The report outlines the UAE’s efforts to combat all forms of discrimination and implement the provisions of the convention at the national level. It also details the country’s legal and institutional frameworks, as well as national policies adopted to promote and protect human rights while fostering cultural and social diversity in the UAE.

The report reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to ensuring an inclusive and equitable environment for all members of society and reflects the progress made in advancing human rights across the country.

The UAE became a party to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in 1974.

Related Topics

UAE Progress All

Recent Stories

Estonia keen to strengthen digital health ties wit ..

Estonia keen to strengthen digital health ties with UAE: Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Austrian companies increase reliance on digital te ..

Austrian companies increase reliance on digital technology

3 minutes ago
 UAE submits periodic report to UN Committee on Eli ..

UAE submits periodic report to UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discriminat ..

3 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in National ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in National Youth Climate Summit 2025 in I ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets President of National Library ..

Sharjah Ruler meets President of National Library of France

32 minutes ago
 SPEA honours outstanding schools in TIMSS 2023

SPEA honours outstanding schools in TIMSS 2023

32 minutes ago
ICP Chairman receives Commander of National Guard

ICP Chairman receives Commander of National Guard

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 1,210 digi ..

32 minutes ago
 Emirates Literature Foundation, MBRSC announce 'Sh ..

Emirates Literature Foundation, MBRSC announce 'Short Story Award: New Voices in ..

33 minutes ago
 NHRI participates as observer in 27th session of A ..

NHRI participates as observer in 27th session of Arab Charter on Human Rights Co ..

33 minutes ago
 International Rain Enhancement Forum wraps up seve ..

International Rain Enhancement Forum wraps up seventh edition

33 minutes ago
 Graphene Enhanced Concrete Consortium launched

Graphene Enhanced Concrete Consortium launched

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East