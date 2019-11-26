UAE, Sudan boosting investment relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The prospects for accelerating cooperation between the UAE and Sudan at the energy and industrial levels were reviewed by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, at his meetings with the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok in Khartoum.

This came as Al Mazrouei led a UAE economic delegation comprised of government and private sectors' officials in a two-day visit to Sudan where they explored paths of cementing bilateral relations in areas of trade, investment, energy, mining, electricity, infrastructure and agriculture. They also mulled over the possibility of establishing industrial facilities and joint free zones in furtherance of the two countries' economic agendas.

Al-Burhan hailed the deep relations between the two countries, with Al Mazrouei underlining the UAE's keenness to develop bilateral relations across all fronts.

Wrapping up the visit, the two sides issued a joint statement on its outcome where they underscored the necessity of reviving the UAE-Sudanese Business Council and stimulating the private sector to embark on joint enterprises across various fields, including agriculture, livestock, processing industries and transportation.

They've agreed to streamline business procedures and establish an investment-conducive environment in Sudan by working for developing the country's infrastructure, including ports and railways through PPPs while ensuring the adoption of best practices to woo international investors.

During the visiting Al Mazourei met with a number of Sudanese ministers in the presence of the Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan.