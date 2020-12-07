‘UAE-Sudan Political Consultations Committee’ holds first meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) The Political Consultations Committee between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan held its first meeting today via video conferencing.

The Emirati side was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Sudanese side was headed by Mohamed Sharif Abdullah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their experiences in combatting the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic while the Emirati side highlighted the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, as well as the importance of international solidarity to mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

The two sides also discussed ways of advancing their bilateral ties, along with current regional and international developments and their related stances, the progress of the Sudanese Peace Accord, and several regional and international issues of mutual concern, to convey their joint views to the international community and help solve regional and international challenges.

At the end of the meeting, both sides stressed their keenness to consolidate their bilateral relations and highlighted the importance of continuing their political consultations and exchanging views.