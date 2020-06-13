UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Summer Season Officially Starts On June 21

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) The UAE summer season will commence on June 21st this year, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said.

He added that summer officially begins at 1:44 a.m. as per the UAE local time, and will continue until September 23rd, with temperatures to vary and reach a maximum of more than 43 degrees Celsius.

