UAE Supplies Japan With 38.2% Of Oil Imports In November 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Japan’s oil imports from the UAE amounted to 27.16 million barrels, representing 38.2 percent of total imports in November 2024, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy under Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

In the same month, Japan imported approximately 71.18 million barrels of oil, with Arab oil accounting for 95.1 percent, or 67.72 million barrels, sourced from three Arab countries in addition to the UAE: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, as well as the Neutral Zone (on the border between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia), the data revealed.

Japan imported 31.49 million barrels from Saudi Arabia, accounting for 44.3 percent of total imports, followed by approximately 5.19 million barrels from Kuwait at 7.

3 percent, 3.42 million barrels from Qatar at 4.8 percent, and 0.6 percent from the Neutral Zone.

Notably, imports from the UAE and Saudi Arabia accounted for 82.5 percent of Japan’s total oil imports in November 2024, underscoring the significance of both countries in ensuring Japan’s energy security.

The remainder of Japan’s oil imports came from Central and South America (1.8 percent), the United States (1.7 percent), Australia (0.9 percent), and East Asia (0.4 percent), reflecting a historic increase in Japan’s reliance on Arab oil. Meanwhile, sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil persisted, with Japanese companies aligning with US policies.

The reported figures represent the quantities of oil delivered to refineries, tanks, and storage facilities at Japanese ports during November 2024.

