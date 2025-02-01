Open Menu

UAE Supplies Japan With 45.6% Of Oil Imports In December 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) TOKYO, 1st February, 2025 (WAM) – Japan’s oil imports from the UAE amounted to 35.97 million barrels, representing 45.6 percent of total imports in December 2024, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy under Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

In the same month, Japan imported approximately 78.85 million barrels of oil, with Arab oil accounting for 96.3 percent, or 75.94 million barrels, sourced from four Arab countries in addition to the UAE: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, the data revealed.

