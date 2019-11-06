UrduPoint.com
UAE Supplies Medicines To Hodeidah’s Medical Centres

Wed 06th November 2019

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided new supplies of medicines and laboratory equipment to three medical centres in Hodeidah Governorate, as part of its timely efforts to support the health sector in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The medical aid was delivered to the Al Matina Centre in At Tuhayta District, and the centres in Al Taef and Al Shujairah in Ad Duraihimi, which were restored by the UAE, which also provided them with medical supplies and paid the salaries of their medical staff, to ensure the provision of free medical services to Yemenis.

Dr. Abdulaziz Munser, Deputy Director of the Health Office in Hodeidah Governorate, praised the UAE’s efforts to support the health sector in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, stressing that it has achieved its objectives and eased the burden on residents, who are in dire straits.

On behalf of the leadership and workers of Hodeidah, Munser thanked the UAE for its humanitarian efforts in Yemen, especially in the Red Sea Coast.

The directors of the three medical centres stressed that the UAE’s ongoing support enables them to receive many medical cases daily and thanked the UAE for supporting the Yemeni people.

