UAE supplies Yemeni hospital with oxygen tanks

The UAE continues its support of Yemen's health sector in its latest humanitarian effort by supplying a hospital in the Dhala District with 295 oxygen cylinders, brining the total number to 655 tanks provided so far this year

DHALA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) The UAE continues its support of Yemen's health sector in its latest humanitarian effort by supplying a hospital in the Dhala District with 295 oxygen cylinders, brining the total number to 655 tanks provided so far this year.

The Emirates Red Crescent delivered the equipment to Al Nasr hospital, which is the sole medical centre in the area, receiving patients from across the governorate.

The Deputy Director of Al Nasr Hospital Dr. Mohammed Ali expressed his gratitude for the UAE's continuous support.