UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Supplies Yemeni Hospital With Oxygen Tanks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:15 PM

UAE supplies Yemeni hospital with oxygen tanks

The UAE continues its support of Yemen's health sector in its latest humanitarian effort by supplying a hospital in the Dhala District with 295 oxygen cylinders, brining the total number to 655 tanks provided so far this year

DHALA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) The UAE continues its support of Yemen's health sector in its latest humanitarian effort by supplying a hospital in the Dhala District with 295 oxygen cylinders, brining the total number to 655 tanks provided so far this year.

The Emirates Red Crescent delivered the equipment to Al Nasr hospital, which is the sole medical centre in the area, receiving patients from across the governorate.

The Deputy Director of Al Nasr Hospital Dr. Mohammed Ali expressed his gratitude for the UAE's continuous support.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE From

Recent Stories

US soldier killed in Afghanistan: NATO

2 minutes ago

Indonesia leader and runner-up seek post-election ..

2 minutes ago

US VP Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp, deplo ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill 16 Taliban Militants during Cla ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan's desert nomads untouched by Bashir's downfa ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani mafia uses tactics to pressurise state i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.