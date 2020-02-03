UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Support To Human Fraternity Is 'incredibility Important': Irina Bokova

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:15 PM

UAE support to human fraternity is 'incredibility important': Irina Bokova

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO, and member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, has said that the strong support by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the leadership of the UAE to the initiative of the human fraternity is "incredibility important".

"It is important", because what we see in the world today, unfortunately, alarmed us.

"I am alarmed by the hate speech, by conflicts and by lack of empathy solidarity among people," she said in an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the margins of Media Briefing Celebration of Human Fraternity, in Abu Dhabi.

The historical document on human fraternity signed in Abu Dhabi last year, "gives different vision for the future, different understanding to imparting the young people the values of humanity.

Bokova who served two 4-year terms as Director-General of UNESCO (2009-2017), was the first woman and the first Eastern European to lead the organisation. She also served as Bulgaria’s first Secretary of State for European Integration, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador to France and Monaco, and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, among other distinguished positions.

Irina Bokova said that as a former director-general of UNESCO she had "a very deep and fruitful experience" with cooperation between UNESCO and the UAE in many areas.

"The UAE has been very supportive in the area of culture protection," she said, and referred to the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas, ALIPH, a global initiative led by the UAE and France. The idea for ALIPH came about following an international conference on the protection of endangered heritage held in Abu Dhabi in December 2016.

"ALIPH is still strongly supported by the United Arab Emirates," she said, adding, "We received a lot of support into the intangible heritage. All our activities in education and the idea about dialogue among cultures, among civilizations."

Irina Bokova, who attended the conference on human fraternity in Abu Dhabi in February 2019, said that she had very high respect for all the activities the UAE is making in the area of tolerance, mutual respect, and spreading a message around the world.

She concluded by saying that we are humans, with different religion, ethnicity, colour of skin, but, "we all are just one family living on one planet and I think this is a very important message".

Related Topics

World Education France UAE Abu Dhabi Young Monaco Alliance Lead Bulgaria United Arab Emirates February December Women 2016 2019 Family Media All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

2 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

2 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

2 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

2 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.