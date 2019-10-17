ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) The United Arab Emirates will continue to provide financial support to the Committee on World Food Security to help achieve its Multi-Year Programme of Work for 2020-2023 in coordination with the FAO Subregional Office in Abu Dhabi, according to Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security.

The minister made the statements on the sidelines of the 46th Session of the Committee on World Food Security which started at the Food and Agriculture Organisation's HQ in Rome on October 14 and will wrap up tomorrow in presence of CFS Chair Mario Arvelo, who expressed his appreciation for the continuing partnership between the UAE and the Committee to ensure food security for all peoples of the world.

He hailed the significant contributions provided by the UAE toward developing impactful food security programmes and initiatives across various parts of the globe.

The Committee on World Food Security is the foremost inclusive international and intergovernmental platform for all stakeholders to work together to ensure food security and nutrition for all. The Committee reports to the UN General Assembly through the Economic and Social Council and to FAO Conference.

On the second day of her participation in the Committee's proceedings, the minister delivered a speech where she underlined the menacing challenges besetting the Arab world and the middle East region as a direct result of climate change, desertification, water scarcity and other related ecological issues, which, she asserted, are impeding the attainment of food security despite all the efforts being made in this regard.

She shed light on the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 which aims to achieve zero hunger by ensuring access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round throughout the world. The strategy, she said, specifically aims to implement resilient agricultural practices that increase productivity and production, that help maintain ecosystems.

Almheiri underscored the importance of ensuring global synergy to accelerate R&D efforts and support sustainability-focused programme across all economic platforms while standing unified against the challenges posed by climate change with the ultimate goal of delivering a better future to humanity at large.

On the sidelines of her participation, the minister met with the Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley to explore prospects of cooperation and supporting the WFP's initiatives and programmes in the UAE and across the world.

The international official commended the UAE as a key partner of the WFP in the Middle East and other parts of the world, expressing hope for sustaining this cooperation.

The minister also met with Gilbert F. Houngbo, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, who hailed the UAE's significant role in supporting the IFAD's investments and efforts in managing agricultural development projects across several parts of the world.