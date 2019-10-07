UrduPoint.com
UAE Supporting Development Efforts To Diversify Energy Sources: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, stated that the UAE is supporting national development efforts by launching projects that aim to diversify and secure the country’s energy sources and promote the use of environmentally-friendly energy, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also highlighted the directives of the country’s leadership to train national human resources, to achieve the goals of the Emirati youth and involve them in many specialised projects, including the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, which aims to diversify the country’s energy sources and support national efforts to face climate change.

He made this statement while receiving Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, at the Al Nakheel Palace.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the UAE is reinforcing its leading global position by supporting its peaceful nuclear project, according to the highest standards of safety, quality and transparency while expressing his satisfaction with the project’s achievements.

He was also briefed about the latest developments to the programme and the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

Al Hammadi briefed Sheikh Hamdan about the corporation’s investment in human resources and its efforts to train 22 Emiratis to fill 53 reactor operator positions.

