UAE Supports 28,000 Fishermen In Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has constructed and restored 24 fishing centres in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, including in Bad Al Mandeb in Taiz, as well as in Taif in Bayt al-Faqih and Ad Durayhimi districts in Hodeidah.

The number of local beneficiaries totalled 28,000 fishermen serving over 220,000 people.

The ERC also supplied the centres with electricity, whether through solar panels or high capacity generators, as well as provided fishing equipment and central refrigerators to store fish to 400 fishermen.

This humanitarian initiative is part of the ERC’s current plans to keep pace with the needs of residents.

Hazem Shandhour, ERC Representative in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, said that the ERC has completed the infrastructure required by the fishing centres, according to a demographic plan that considered the needs of local people, especially fishermen.

Local fishermen expressed their happiness at being able to resume their activities and meet their families’ needs.

ERC relief teams distributed urgent food aid to fishermen in Khawkhah, Hodeidah, targeting the families of fishermen who went missing at sea.

Food aid was also distributed to fishing centres in Khawkhah that were restored by the ERC in the first half of 2019, in the presence of Shandhour and Dr. Al Hassan Taher, Governor of Hodeidah.

Dr. Taher thanked the UAE for supporting the Yemeni people and improving their living conditions.

Many beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the UAE for its continuous support for the people of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

