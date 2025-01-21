UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian efforts in Gaza through "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to address the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The 'Subsidised Bread' project supports the operation of 14 bakeries in Khan Younis and Central Gaza by providing essential ingredients and wheat flour to produce and distribute bread daily to citizens and displaced individuals, contributing to food security amidst the acute wheat shortage.

Hamad Al Neyadi, Head of the UAE Relief Mission, affirmed that this support aligns with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support Gaza's residents in overcoming difficult living conditions and meeting their basic needs.

He added that the project is part of a broader, sustainable effort to support families in need and ensure access to critical food supplies. Additionally, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 focuses on supporting key sectors like food and health to foster long-term stability in the region.

The operation has intensified humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza following the ceasefire, prioritising immediate needs while implementing development projects to improve living conditions, in line with the UAE's humanitarian principles.