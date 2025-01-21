Open Menu

UAE Supports Bakery Operation In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 05:45 PM

UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian efforts in Gaza through "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to address the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The 'Subsidised Bread' project supports the operation of 14 bakeries in Khan Younis and Central Gaza by providing essential ingredients and wheat flour to produce and distribute bread daily to citizens and displaced individuals, contributing to food security amidst the acute wheat shortage.

Hamad Al Neyadi, Head of the UAE Relief Mission, affirmed that this support aligns with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support Gaza's residents in overcoming difficult living conditions and meeting their basic needs.

He added that the project is part of a broader, sustainable effort to support families in need and ensure access to critical food supplies. Additionally, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 focuses on supporting key sectors like food and health to foster long-term stability in the region.

The operation has intensified humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza following the ceasefire, prioritising immediate needs while implementing development projects to improve living conditions, in line with the UAE's humanitarian principles.

Related Topics

Shortage Gaza UAE United Arab Emirates Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native go ..

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of m ..

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Languag ..

Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..

32 minutes ago
 Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

32 minutes ago
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arr ..

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by te ..

Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists

50 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

1 hour ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East