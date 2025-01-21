UAE Supports Bakery Operation In Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 05:45 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian efforts in Gaza through "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to address the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
The 'Subsidised Bread' project supports the operation of 14 bakeries in Khan Younis and Central Gaza by providing essential ingredients and wheat flour to produce and distribute bread daily to citizens and displaced individuals, contributing to food security amidst the acute wheat shortage.
Hamad Al Neyadi, Head of the UAE Relief Mission, affirmed that this support aligns with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support Gaza's residents in overcoming difficult living conditions and meeting their basic needs.
He added that the project is part of a broader, sustainable effort to support families in need and ensure access to critical food supplies. Additionally, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 focuses on supporting key sectors like food and health to foster long-term stability in the region.
The operation has intensified humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza following the ceasefire, prioritising immediate needs while implementing development projects to improve living conditions, in line with the UAE's humanitarian principles.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..
UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza
ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz
Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital services by 20272 minutes ago
-
UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza2 minutes ago
-
ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow17 minutes ago
-
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta32 minutes ago
-
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: European academics32 minutes ago
-
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD32 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & Community Developme ..1 hour ago
-
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting1 hour ago
-
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah2 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister2 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops to $83.58 pb2 hours ago