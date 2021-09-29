UAE supports education sector in Comoros

(@FahadShabbir)

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The UAE has handed over educational curricula in the Arabic language for the Kindergarten stage to the Comoros Islands as part of its desire to support the teaching of the language in the country.

This came during a meeting between Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Maqbali, the UAE Ambassador to Comoros, and Jaafar Salam Al-Alaoui, the Minister of National Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, at the UAE embassy in Moroni.

The meeting dealt with the existing relations and ways to enhance them between the two countries in the best interest of the two sides, especially in education.

Ambassador Al Maqbali emphasised the UAE's readiness to support Comoros in all fields; and stressed the importance of providing future strategic plans and policies and developing a proactive vision in line with global developments.

This, he added, is to enhance the educational process, ensure equal education, including pre-school education, and a safe, supportive and stimulating learning environment to ensure the best educational practices and modern curricula to building a generation equipped with modern skills.

In turn, Al-Alaoui hailed the UAE’s supportive stance towards his country and expressed his appreciation for the bilateral relations between the two countries that have witnessed positive development.