UrduPoint.com

UAE Supports Education Sector In Comoros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:45 PM

UAE supports education sector in Comoros

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The UAE has handed over educational curricula in the Arabic language for the Kindergarten stage to the Comoros Islands as part of its desire to support the teaching of the language in the country.

This came during a meeting between Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Maqbali, the UAE Ambassador to Comoros, and Jaafar Salam Al-Alaoui, the Minister of National Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, at the UAE embassy in Moroni.

The meeting dealt with the existing relations and ways to enhance them between the two countries in the best interest of the two sides, especially in education.

Ambassador Al Maqbali emphasised the UAE's readiness to support Comoros in all fields; and stressed the importance of providing future strategic plans and policies and developing a proactive vision in line with global developments.

This, he added, is to enhance the educational process, ensure equal education, including pre-school education, and a safe, supportive and stimulating learning environment to ensure the best educational practices and modern curricula to building a generation equipped with modern skills.

In turn, Al-Alaoui hailed the UAE’s supportive stance towards his country and expressed his appreciation for the bilateral relations between the two countries that have witnessed positive development.

Related Topics

Education UAE Moroni Comoros All Best Arab

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Duabi a national achievement and leading ..

Expo 2020 Duabi a national achievement and leading international forum in findin ..

1 minute ago
 CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency ..

CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency bridges can speed up internat ..

46 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Co ..

46 minutes ago
 A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

1 hour ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

1 hour ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.