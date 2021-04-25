UAE supports efforts to reduce global malaria incidence, mortality rates by at least 90% by 2030

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has highlighted the UAE's tremendous efforts being made in support of the international efforts to reduce global malaria incidence and mortality rates by at least 90% by 2030.

In a statement to mark "World Malaria Day", which takes place on 25 April under the theme "Zero Malaria – Draw the Line Against Malaria", MoHAP stated that the UAE remains at the forefront of world countries in the fight against the spread of epidemics with a brilliant record of achievements locally and globally.

The ministry added, "Not only that but the UAE is considered among the middle East and North Africa's (MENA) first countries to be declared a malaria-free country in 2007, something that confirms the state's outstanding healthcare capabilities in its fight against communicable diseases, including coronavirus."

The UAE's humanitarian initiatives and financial contributions for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (GAVI) and RBM Partnership to End Malaria programme over the past years have played a crucial role in promoting health and treatment programmes, implementing vaccination campaigns, and providing vaccines against many epidemic diseases in the world, such as malaria, cholera, Guinea worm disease, and polio.

According to Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 concerning the prevention of communicable diseases, MoHAP has developed an effective strategy and a highly efficient programme for epidemiological surveillance, in cooperation with health authorities, to prevent the spread of malaria, under International Health Regulations to detect and treat incoming passengers and control the spread of insects in cooperation with neighbourhood countries.

The ministry has also established Travelers Clinic, which provides infectious diseases vaccines free of charge to citizens and residents in preventive medicine centres and some selected Primary health care centres. The clinic also offers health education and medications for malaria prevention to those heading to malaria-affected countries.