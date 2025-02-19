UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine with additional $4.5 million contribution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) As part of its unwavering and continuous commitment to support international humanitarian efforts, the UAE Aid Agency has signed a cooperation agreement with the Olena Zelenska Foundation to provide additional centres for foster families and orphanages with a contribution of US$4.5 million.

The initiative is the second phase of the project, with the initial phase consisting of the UAE constructing several fully equipped for Ukrainian foster families, to provide a safe and stable environment for children who have lost their parents. The second phase of the project aims to support foster families and provide suitable residence for children.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE is steadfast in its commitment to support the most vulnerable communities worldwide, highlighting that this project reflects the UAE’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine, particularly women and children who require special care.

She said, “The aid extended reflects the UAE’s extensive and continuous efforts to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has dispatched several relief aircraft carrying more than 1,015 tonnes of medical, food, and relief aid, in addition to 50 ambulances, and more than 4,500 electric generators to address the harsh winter conditions.

"Furthermore, the UAE supported the educational sector by providing 7,500 laptops, and 10,000 school bags. The UAE has also dispatched two relief ships to Romania. These endeavours have benefited over 1.2 million people, including one million women and children.”

Reem Al Hashimy further underlined the UAE’s continuous diplomatic and successful mediations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine. The UAE has successfully completed 12 mediations, bringing the overall number of captives exchanged between the two countries through UAE mediation to 2,883.

Moreover, she emphasised the UAE’s commitment to continuous endeavours aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, reaffirming the country’s position in calling for diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation.

The cooperation agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Sultan Mohamed Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, during a meeting attended by Al Hashimy, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

