UAE Supports Framework Agreement In Sudan

Published February 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

UAE supports framework agreement in Sudan

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, visited Sudan, where he met with Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed their fraternal ties and opportunities to strengthen cooperation in all areas.

Sheikh Shakhboot stressed the UAE’s support for the framework agreement that was signed recently between the Sudanese parties to address the current political crisis, which paves the way for establishing a civil government.

Lt. Gen. Al Burhan highlighted the developments in the political process in the country, in light of the new agreement, stressing the commitment of the armed forces to exert all efforts to form a civil government.

