UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Supports GCC’s Joint Efforts To Prioritise Economic Issues: Thani Al Zeyoudi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:00 PM

UAE supports GCC’s joint efforts to prioritise economic issues: Thani Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, highlighted the keenness of the UAE, in light of its leadership’s vision and directives, to support the joint efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to prioritise economic issues and encourage cooperation and coordination, to consolidate a sustainable GCC economic, commercial and investment integration.

He made this statement while representing the UAE in the extraordinary meeting of the GCC Commercial Cooperation Committee, which was attended by GCC ministers of trade and Dr. Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC.

The meeting, which was held remotely, discussed ways of implementing the resolutions of the "Summit of Sultan Qaboos and Sheikh Sabah" recently held in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, that aimed to draft future mechanisms of joint action between GCC countries related to three areas, which are the adoption of an amended consumer protection system, the approval of an amended patents system, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

"The previous GCC meeting at the Al Ula Summit in Saudi Arabia witnessed the issuance of a range of resolutions and recommendations aimed at encouraging GCC cooperation and integrating several priority sectors, most notably the adoption of consumer protection system and a related regulatory law, the creation of a GCC intellectual property environment through amending unified patent laws, and the drafting of clear frameworks for cooperation to support GCC entrepreneurs and SMEs," Al Zeyoudi said.

These topics will consolidate economic partnerships and integration between GCC countries and support their plans and strategies to establish diverse and sustainable economies based on knowledge, innovation and productivity, he added.

Under this framework, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE’s keenness to implement the common vision of the leaders of GCC countries and support joint GCC action frameworks, to achieve the summit’s resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Khulood Al Zaabi nominated to officiate ..

6 minutes ago

Three years of achievements since the introduction ..

6 minutes ago

DC for removal of roadside encroachments, bushes

1 minute ago

UN must take notice of ill treatment with minoriti ..

1 minute ago

Dubai, Netherlands mutual trade hit AED8.6b in 202 ..

51 minutes ago

US Reviewing Designation of China's Activities as ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.