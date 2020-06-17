UrduPoint.com
UAE Supports IMO To Promote Gender Balance In Marine Sector

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

UAE supports IMO to promote gender balance in marine sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) The UAE has urged member states of the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, to take the initiative to enhance gender balance in the marine sector and contribute to supporting the association’s decision, as well as achieving the fifth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

This comes in support of the slogan adopted by the organisation in 2019 "Empowering Women in the Maritime Community" as well as supporting implementation of IMO Assembly Resolution A.1147(31), that the UAE participated in preparing last year. The Resolution was approved by the IMO on "Preserving the legacy of the World Maritime theme for 2019 and Achieving a Barrier-Free Working Environment for Women in the Maritime Sector."

Mohamed Khamis Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organisation, participated in several "remote" video meetings to set the initial vision to achieve the desired goal of this decision where it was agreed in principle, to prepare a road map that includes a proposal to establish an open-ended communication network for all IMO's member states and observers to be a communication platform for the exchange of ideas, information and best practices aimed at achieving gender balance and enhancing women's participation in the marine sector.

The organisation encourages members and related subsidiary bodies to consider the importance of gender balance, including promoting a safe environment for women in the marine sector, and integrating these considerations into its work.

