UAE Supports International Efforts To Reestablish Peace, Stability In Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has affirmed the UAE's support for international efforts being made to establish peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Afghanistan.

The minister made the remarks during her participation in the ministerial conference held via video conference at the invitation of the governments of the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany in the presence of the their top diplomats Antony Blinken and Heiko Maas, in addition to a number of ministers and senior officials.

Al Hashemy underlined UAE's long-standing commitment to the people of Afghanistan, noting that the Emirates has so far provided more than $1.7 billion in humanitarian aid, on projects related to women's empowerment, housing and infrastructure.

She added that the UAE over the past few days sent five aid planes carrying humanitarian assistance, including emergency food and medical aid to meet the urgent needs of Afghan families under the tough circumstances they are reeling under.

The minister highlighted the UAE's efforts to evacuate around 40,000 Afghans and foreigners since August under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. She explained that the UAE is temporarily hosting thousands of Afghan families, primarily women and children, until they leave to their final destinations.

The UAE carried out several developmental and economic projects addressing women's needs in addition to medical initiatives aimed at protecting public health due to the tough conditions the Asian nation is going through.

Concluding, the minister underscored the need for cementing collective efforts aimed at ensuring decent life for the friendly people of Afghanistan.

