UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Supports OPCW ChemTech Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

UAE Supports OPCW ChemTech Centre

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The Government of the United Arab Emirates has contributed to a special Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons trust fund to support a project to upgrade the current OPCW Laboratory and Equipment Store. This project will result in the construction of a new facility, the OPCW Centre for Chemistry and Technology, otherwise known as the ChemTech Centre.

The contribution was formalised during a ceremony at OPCW Headquarters between OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias and the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the OPCW, Ambassador Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba.

Ambassador Al Otaiba remarked, "The Government of the UAE is very pleased to be able to contribute to the ChemTech Centre project, which is crucial for ensuring that the OPCW has the capability to keep abreast of the latest developments in science and technology and new chemical weapons threats."

The project to build the ChemTech Centre is ongoing and seeks to strengthen the OPCW’s capabilities to fully address new and emerging chemical weapons threats, as well as support capacity building among OPCW Member States. Over 97 percent of all chemical weapons stockpiles declared by possessor states have been destroyed under OPCW verification.

Related Topics

Technology UAE United Arab Emirates All Government

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Ancelotti's reign ends amid feuding as Napoli turn ..

4 minutes ago

LDA Avenue-I affectees got PLs worth Rs 4.5 billio ..

4 minutes ago

White Helmets Increasing Presence In Idlib, Provoc ..

4 minutes ago

Pb govt to pay salary, pension to Christian employ ..

4 minutes ago

Industrial robots generate enormous new job opport ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.