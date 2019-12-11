UAE Supports OPCW ChemTech Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The Government of the United Arab Emirates has contributed to a special Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons trust fund to support a project to upgrade the current OPCW Laboratory and Equipment Store. This project will result in the construction of a new facility, the OPCW Centre for Chemistry and Technology, otherwise known as the ChemTech Centre.

The contribution was formalised during a ceremony at OPCW Headquarters between OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias and the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the OPCW, Ambassador Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba.

Ambassador Al Otaiba remarked, "The Government of the UAE is very pleased to be able to contribute to the ChemTech Centre project, which is crucial for ensuring that the OPCW has the capability to keep abreast of the latest developments in science and technology and new chemical weapons threats."

The project to build the ChemTech Centre is ongoing and seeks to strengthen the OPCW’s capabilities to fully address new and emerging chemical weapons threats, as well as support capacity building among OPCW Member States. Over 97 percent of all chemical weapons stockpiles declared by possessor states have been destroyed under OPCW verification.