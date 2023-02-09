UrduPoint.com

UAE Supports Second Phase Of Water Supply Projects In Sinjar, Iraq

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) The United Arab Emirates has announced that it will allocate AED1.83 million in cooperation with “Nadia Murad’s Initiative”, to implement the second phase of a comprehensive development project to provide water supply and sanitation in the Sinjar district of Iraq.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said, "The UAE is working to support all stabilisation projects in the areas affected by the attacks of the terrorist organisation Daesh in the Sinjar district of Iraq, by providing fundamental services to the most vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly from the Yezidi minority.”

He added, “We aim through the second phase of the project to improve water supply and access to sanitation facilities for residents of nine additional villages in Iraq's Sinjar district.

The signing of the agreement follows the success of the first phase of the project, where clean water and sanitation were successfully provided to six villages in the Sinjar district, for the benefit of more than 81,000 people.”

For her part, Nadia Murad, UN Goodwill Ambassador, winner of the Nobel Peace prize for 2018, expressed her sincere appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his initiatives and support, which aim to provide stability for the Iraqi people and to enhance opportunities for peace in the country.

Moreover, Murad highlighted her appreciation for the continued endeavors of the UAE in providing humanitarian aid and fundamental services in Sinjar, which are reflected in the signing of the agreement to implement the second phase of the project as a continuation of the efforts made over the past three years.

