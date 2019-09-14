UAE supports UN draft declaration on negative impact of unilateral coercive measures

(@imziishan)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) The UAE has affirmed its support of the draft UN declaration on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights.

Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations, made the announcement during the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council, taking place in Geneva from 9th to 27th September.

Al Zaabi said that the UAE supports the draft UN declaration, as it reflects the UAE's policy and solidarity with developing nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America, in which unilateral coercive measures impact many underprivileged and vulnerable groups. He stressed that this, however, should not prevent the UAE from taking any actions it deems appropriate to preserve its national sovereignty and ensure its national security.

The UAE Ambassador went on to note UN Human Rights Council Resolution 40/3 calls on states to stop adopting, maintaining or implementing unilateral coercive measures not in accordance with international law, international humanitarian law, the Charter of the United Nations and the norms and principles governing peaceful relations among States, in particular those of a coercive nature with extraterritorial effects, which create obstacles to trade relations among States, thus impeding the full realisation of human, in particular the right of individuals and peoples to development.

This resolution, Al Zaabi explained, prevents countries from abusing unilateral actions for domestic political gains or covering up acts prohibited by international law, including financing terrorism, harbouring extremist organisations and spreading hate speech. He went on to note Qatar's recent claims of victimhood as a result of coercive measures as false, and are an attempt to mislead the international community.