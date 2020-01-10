MOCHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) The UAE has provided a 20 megawatts, MW, power generator to leverage the efficiency of the Mocha Steam Power Station, as part of its continuous support to the fraternal Yemeni people in all sectors, and to bring life to normalcy after the dire conditions it went through.

Mohammed Salim Al Junaibi, Director of Humanitarian Affairs of the UAE Red Crescent, ERC, in Yemen handed over the power station to the local authority in Mocha District in the presence of Abdul Rahim Al Fateeh, a local representative of the district and a number of other officials.

After unveiling the plaque to mark the operation of the station, the Director of ERC's Humanitarian Affairs and the audience toured the project sites.

Al Junaibi said that the UAE, in implementation to the directives of wise leadership, gives much attention to the service and development sectors in Yemen's Red Sea Coast, including electricity sector, which is the backbone of life.

The establishment of the station was in response to the call of the population and the local authority in Mocha and the surrounding areas.

Al Fateeh extended thanks to the UAE for supporting the Yemeni people in all governorates.