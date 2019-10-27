UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

UAE supports Yemeni electricity sector with 4th oil shipment

AL MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) A UAE ship carrying oil derivatives has docked at the port of Mukalla as part of the country's efforts to support the electricity sector in the Governorate of Hadramaut in Yemen.

Mohammed Al Amoudi, Under-Secretary of the Governorate of Hadramaut for Technical Affairs, who received the ship, said the UAE's support for the electricity sector in the governorate had eased the suffering of the local population. He acknowledged that the oil shipment had come at a time when the sector was experiencing a shortage of oil derivatives.

Humaid Al Shamsi, Representative of the Emirates Red Crescent, said the ship, the fourth grant from the UAE to the Yemeni people, carried 13,000 metric tonnes and would ensure uninterrupted power supply for residents.

