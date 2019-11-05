UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) ADEN, 4th November, 2019 (WAM) – The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing to support Yemen’s education sector.

Since 2015, the UAE has been restoring the educational system in Yemen’s liberated governorates, especially in the temporary capital, Aden.

In September, 2015, the UAE pledged that it will rehabilitate and maintain 54 schools, as part of the first phase of its related efforts while the second phase will involve 149 academic buildings in Aden.

The ERC has rehabilitated 149 academic buildings, which include schools, academic offices, kindergartens, student hostels and institutes, and has completed the construction of five schools, including the Omar Mukhtar School.

The UAE’s support for Yemen’s education sector in 2015 also included the distribution of 10,000 school bags. The number of bags distributed to schools in Aden over the last five years totalled 30,000.

The UAE also furnished academic facilities, donated 9,500 desks to 139 schools, as well as 1,200 boards, 323 water coolers and 190 air conditioners. It also provided 12 buses to the Education Office.

During the Year of Zayed in 2018, the UAE supplied school uniforms to 20,000 students in Aden.

The ERC donated 1,704 computers to schools and academic offices in Aden. The Education Office received equipment and printers to support university education in 2019, which included 673 chairs and tables and 320 electrical distributors.

In 2018, the ERC responded to the appeals of several faculties of Aden University and schools in the city. A total of 16 computers, four laptops, four scanners and four printers were provided to the Law Faculty. The College of Nursing in Aden received medical and educational supplies in 2019 while in 2017, the Faculty of Science received 200 chairs, two projectors, two laptops and four air conditioners.

In 2018, the ERC signed an agreement with the University of Aden, hosting 22 graduation ceremonies for 2,000 students from various faculties and departments.

Over the last five years, the ERC has organised sports and cultural activities for students of Aden’s schools, as well as awareness campaigns related to epidemics, diseases and hygiene, most recently in October and November.

The UAE, through the ERC, also restored and maintained university dormitory in the city of Sha'ab that can accommodate 1,500 students, as well as student housing in Shabwa, Aden.