UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Supports Yemen’s Education Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:15 AM

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) ADEN, 4th November, 2019 (WAM) – The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing to support Yemen’s education sector.

Since 2015, the UAE has been restoring the educational system in Yemen’s liberated governorates, especially in the temporary capital, Aden.

In September, 2015, the UAE pledged that it will rehabilitate and maintain 54 schools, as part of the first phase of its related efforts while the second phase will involve 149 academic buildings in Aden.

The ERC has rehabilitated 149 academic buildings, which include schools, academic offices, kindergartens, student hostels and institutes, and has completed the construction of five schools, including the Omar Mukhtar School.

The UAE’s support for Yemen’s education sector in 2015 also included the distribution of 10,000 school bags. The number of bags distributed to schools in Aden over the last five years totalled 30,000.

The UAE also furnished academic facilities, donated 9,500 desks to 139 schools, as well as 1,200 boards, 323 water coolers and 190 air conditioners. It also provided 12 buses to the Education Office.

During the Year of Zayed in 2018, the UAE supplied school uniforms to 20,000 students in Aden.

The ERC donated 1,704 computers to schools and academic offices in Aden. The Education Office received equipment and printers to support university education in 2019, which included 673 chairs and tables and 320 electrical distributors.

In 2018, the ERC responded to the appeals of several faculties of Aden University and schools in the city. A total of 16 computers, four laptops, four scanners and four printers were provided to the Law Faculty. The College of Nursing in Aden received medical and educational supplies in 2019 while in 2017, the Faculty of Science received 200 chairs, two projectors, two laptops and four air conditioners.

In 2018, the ERC signed an agreement with the University of Aden, hosting 22 graduation ceremonies for 2,000 students from various faculties and departments.

Over the last five years, the ERC has organised sports and cultural activities for students of Aden’s schools, as well as awareness campaigns related to epidemics, diseases and hygiene, most recently in October and November.

The UAE, through the ERC, also restored and maintained university dormitory in the city of Sha'ab that can accommodate 1,500 students, as well as student housing in Shabwa, Aden.

Related Topics

Sports Education Water Yemen UAE Student Aden September October November 2017 2015 2018 2019 From Agreement Allied Rental Modarba Housing

Recent Stories

French Oil &amp; Gas Industry on display at ADIPEC

36 minutes ago

HIV-Positive Detainees in UAE Prison Segregated, D ..

23 minutes ago

AED1.227 trillion expenditure on sustainable devel ..

51 minutes ago

President of Islamic Centre of Tajikistan praises ..

51 minutes ago

Germany Demands Solution to Humanitarian Crisis in ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets children of martyrs

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.