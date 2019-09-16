UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Supports Yemen’s Services Sectors

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

UAE supports Yemen’s services sectors

RED SEA COAST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The UAE is continuing to support Yemen’s services sectors, including the education sector, which are important to the Yemeni people.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the humanitarian arm of the UAE, in the presence of representatives of local authorities, yesterday launched the "Back to School Campaign" in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The campaign began with the opening and furnishing of a school and the distribution of school bags to its students. The school is one of 16 destroyed by the war waged by the Houthi militias. These schools will be reopened following their restoration and rehabilitation, with support from the UAE.

The campaign, which was inaugurated by the Directorate of Mocha, Taiz Governorate, under the slogan, "My School, My Future," will completely furnish 36 local schools, which the ERC previously restored and reopened.

The campaign will also involve the distribution of school bags to the students of schools in Bab Al Mandab, Zawab, Moza'eyah, Al Wazaia and Mocha districts in Taiz Governorate, as well as in the districts of Al Khokha, Hais, Al Tahita and Al Duraimi in Hodeidah Governorate.

Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of Humanitarian Affairs at the ERC, and Sultan Mahmoud, Director-General of Al Mukha District, unveiled a memorial plaque at the Al Jalaa Elementary School in Yakhtl, which was restored and furnished by the ERC.

Mahmood said that the UAE’s humanitarian efforts saved Yemen’s educational sector and other sectors that affect peoples’ lives, after the destruction caused by the Houthi militias.

Related Topics

Education Yemen UAE From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Azizullah fined for deliberate physical contact

8 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Babar’s 10-wicket haul in an exciting d ..

14 minutes ago

TECNO joins hands with Airlink to expand its distr ..

24 minutes ago

Kuwaiti Lawmaker Unable to Confirm Kuwait City as ..

41 seconds ago

Women's Action Forum celebrates its 38th anniversa ..

43 seconds ago

Rise in exports, fall in imports good for economy: ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.