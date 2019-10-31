UrduPoint.com
UAE, Suriname Sign Bilateral Air Services Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, and the Republic of Suriname Department of Civil Aviation, have signed an Air Services Agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding to further bolster economic and tourism links between the two countries.

In a statement, the GCAA noted that the agreement agreement reinforces the authority's strategies and objectives to explore investment opportunities and promote trade exchange between the UAE and various countries around the world.

The agreement was signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and GCAA Chairman, and Vijay Jayant Chutkan, Suriname's Minister of Public Works, Transport and Communications.

The signing ceremony was attended by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, GCAA Director-General. The parties discussed topics of common interest in the aviation sector and cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement contributes towards strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Suriname, serving the common interests of the two countries, the statement added.

According to the GCAA, the UAE currently holds the globally number one position in terms of the number of signed bilateral Air Services Agreements.

