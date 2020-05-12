UrduPoint.com
UAE Surpasses 500 Metric Tons Of Global COVID-19 Assistance With Aid Delivery To Belarus

Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today surpassed more than 500 metric tons of global medical and food assistance and supported more than 500,000 healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19 with the delivery of 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Belarus.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Ahmed Mohammed Manqoosh Alteneiji, UAE Ambassador to Belarus, stated: "The UAE has stood firmly on the side of all countries working to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our country has sent a message of unity to the world, demonstrating that solidarity must go beyond words and extend to concrete action."

"With today’s delivery, the UAE has now successfully delivered more than 500 metric tons of medical and food assistance to dozens of countries around the world, illustrating our commitment to defeating this virus together," He added.

To date, the UAE has sent over 523 metric tons of aid to 47 countries, supporting more than 523,000 medical professionals in the process.

