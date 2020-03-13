UrduPoint.com
UAE Suspends All Flights To And From Italy With The Exception Of Rome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

UAE suspends all flights to and from Italy with the exception of Rome

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 13th March 2020 (WAM) - The UAE has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Italy, with the exception of flights to and from Rome, effective today and until further notice.

The flight suspension is part of the precautionary measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In a statement released today, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that all passengers arriving from Rome International Airport are required to undergo thorough preventive medical tests at UAE airports to ensure that they are free from the virus.

"The decision to suspend flights was made after reviewing and analysing the current situation in Italy and was done in coordination with the concerned national authorities, including the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the UAE's national airline carriers; Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines.

NCEMA, and other concerned authorities, will continue to closely monitor the situation in Italy and will take appropriate preventative measures based on careful analysis of ongoing developments as necessary.

The GCAA urged all passengers to check with their respective airlines for flight status updates on affected routes.

