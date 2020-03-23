UrduPoint.com
UAE Suspends All Inbound, Outbound Passenger Flights, Transit Of Airline Passengers For Two Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:30 AM

UAE suspends all inbound, outbound passenger flights, transit of airline passengers for two weeks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management and the Civil Aviation Authority have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The decision, which is subject to re-assessment, will take effect in 48 hours.

In a statement today, the CAA said cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempt, taking into consideration all the precautionary measures adopted as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

"Additional examination and isolation arrangements will be taken later should flights resume in order to ensure the safety of passengers, air crews, and airport personnel and their protection from infection risks," said the statement.

