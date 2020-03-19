UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Suspends All Types Of Labour Permits

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:15 AM

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits, including for drivers and domestic workers, effective Thursday, March 19th until further notice.

The decision exempts intra-corporate transfer and EXPO 2020 permits.

The Ministry said the move has been taken in coordination with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to curb the spread of COVID-19

Related Topics

UAE March 2020 All Labour

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

1 hour ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

1 hour ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

2 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

2 hours ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

3 hours ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.