UAE Suspends Entry Of GCC Citizens From Midnight Tonight Pending Approval Of Pre-check Mechanism
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2020) Further to its earlier statement today on updating the entry procedures for GCC nationals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a statement suspending entry of GCC citizens, starting midnight tonight, March 20th, until a pre-check mechanism involving COVID-19 is approved.