UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Suspends Entry Of GCC Citizens From Midnight Tonight Pending Approval Of Pre-check Mechanism

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:00 AM

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight tonight pending approval of pre-check mechanism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2020) Further to its earlier statement today on updating the entry procedures for GCC nationals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a statement suspending entry of GCC citizens, starting midnight tonight, March 20th, until a pre-check mechanism involving COVID-19 is approved.

Related Topics

March

Recent Stories

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

28 minutes ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

27 minutes ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

2 hours ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.