UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Suspends Entry Of Passengers From Zambia, Democratic Republic Of The Congo, And Uganda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE suspends entry of passengers from Zambia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced that entry from Zambia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda will be suspended for all incoming passengers on national and foreign carriers, as well as those carrying transit passengers, starting from 23:59 on Friday, 11th June, 2021.

The decision exempts transit flights coming to the UAE and heading towards these countries. This decision is applicable to the entry of travellers who were in Zambia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda in the last 14 days before coming to the UAE.

Flights between these countries and the UAE will continue to operate, allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to those countries. It will also allow the transfer of some exempted groups from the three aforementioned countries to the UAE, with strict enforcement of precautionary measures.

These groups include UAE citizens and their first degree relatives, and diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and these countries, including administrators working in embassies, official delegations, chartered flights by businessmen provided that they receive prior approval, those holding golden and silver residency visas, holders of essential jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), as well as crews of foreign cargo and transit aircraft, provided that they obtain a negative Covid-19 PCR taken within 48 hours of departure and another one upon arrival.

They will also have to quarantine until departure.

‎‏The exempted groups are required to undertake preventive measures that include a 10-day quarantine and a PCR test at the airport, as well as on the fourth and eighth day after entering the country.

Moreover, the validity of PCR test period has been reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours prior to travel from accredited laboratories that issue test results carrying a QR code.

The authority also confirmed that it is required for those coming from Zambia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda through other countries to stay in those countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE. Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE and these countries.

The authority called upon all travellers affected by the decision to follow up with the relevant airlines to change or reschedule their flights and to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay or other obligations.

Related Topics

UAE Ica Zambia Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda June Citizenship Gold Silver All From Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Vivo Officially Launches Vision+ Mobile Photo Awar ..

2 minutes ago

Mind Blowing New Charging Technology in Mysterious ..

8 minutes ago

Group C of EURO 2020: Netherlands seeking opportun ..

12 minutes ago

Election of District Bar Khairpur to be held on Ju ..

12 minutes ago

England hope to capitalize on home advantage in EU ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 launched

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.