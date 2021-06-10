UAE suspends entry of passengers from Zambia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced that entry from Zambia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda will be suspended for all incoming passengers on national and foreign carriers, as well as those carrying transit passengers, starting from 23:59 on Friday, 11th June, 2021.

The decision exempts transit flights coming to the UAE and heading towards these countries. This decision is applicable to the entry of travellers who were in Zambia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda in the last 14 days before coming to the UAE.

Flights between these countries and the UAE will continue to operate, allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to those countries. It will also allow the transfer of some exempted groups from the three aforementioned countries to the UAE, with strict enforcement of precautionary measures.

These groups include UAE citizens and their first degree relatives, and diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and these countries, including administrators working in embassies, official delegations, chartered flights by businessmen provided that they receive prior approval, those holding golden and silver residency visas, holders of essential jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), as well as crews of foreign cargo and transit aircraft, provided that they obtain a negative Covid-19 PCR taken within 48 hours of departure and another one upon arrival.

They will also have to quarantine until departure.

‎‏The exempted groups are required to undertake preventive measures that include a 10-day quarantine and a PCR test at the airport, as well as on the fourth and eighth day after entering the country.

Moreover, the validity of PCR test period has been reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours prior to travel from accredited laboratories that issue test results carrying a QR code.

The authority also confirmed that it is required for those coming from Zambia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda through other countries to stay in those countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE. Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE and these countries.

The authority called upon all travellers affected by the decision to follow up with the relevant airlines to change or reschedule their flights and to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay or other obligations.