UAE Suspends Inbound, Outbound Flights With Four Countries Over COVID-19 Concerns

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAE suspends inbound, outbound flights with four countries over COVID-19 concerns

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice.

The move is part of the country's proactive precautionary and preventive health measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, said the GCAA in a statement Saturday.

''The decision followed our analysis and assessment of the latest global situation and the scale of the spread of the virus to most countries of the world including Italy, '' the statement added.

''We are maintaining close coordination and cooperation with competent authorities inside and outside the country in regards to the evolving situation.

'' The statement further added that stakeholders operating under the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, are monitoring the latest global developments in order to take appropriate actions that ensure continuity of work inside the country and to mitigate potential risks.

The GCAA advised passengers affected by the suspension of flights to contact their respective air carriers to reschedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations.

