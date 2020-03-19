UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa effective Thursday for renewable two weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The UAE has suspended the return of all residents holding valid UAE visas, and currently outside the country, for a renewable period of two weeks effective Thursday, March 19, due to the spread of COVID-19.

The development comes as a precautionary measure to safeguard the safety of those affected by the decision.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has requested those with valid UAE visas, and now outside the country, to pursue the following procedures:

-Those who are now staying in their countries of origin have to contact the UAE diplomatic missions in their respective countries for all necessary support to streamline their return back to UAE.

-Those who are currently outside the UAE for business reasons have to contact their employers in the UAE as well as Emirati diplomatic missions in their host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.

-Those who are now on vacation outside the UAE have to contact the UAE diplomatic missions in their respective host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has urged the families of the those affected by the decision to get in touch with the ICA on the following contact numbers to get updated on all measures they have to pursue: ‏-Fax number: 025543883 -Mobile: 0501066099 -Landline 02 3128867-02 3128865 Email Operation@ica.gov.ae In a statement today, ICA said the new decision comes as part of the preventive and precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.