UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrated the graduation of its second cohort today in a special ceremony held at Emirates Towers.

The fellowship, under the esteemed patronage of Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and supported by ADNOC through the CSO Network, continues to empower the next generation of sustainability leaders in the UAE.

This year’s fellowship built on the success of the inaugural cohort, bringing together talented sustainability professionals from the public and private sectors.

Over the course of the programme, participants engaged in a comprehensive learning journey that covered key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digitisation for sustainability, biodiversity conservation, green finance, and strategic leadership.

A key highlight of the graduation ceremony was the launch of the 2024 CSO Network Survey results, a report that explores key trends in sustainability based on insights from Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) of 100 local and regional companies within the CSO Network.

The survey provides a comprehensive view of how organisations are advancing their sustainability agendas, covering areas such as leadership structures, ESG integration, technological adoption, and the challenges organisations face in achieving their sustainability goals.

Ohood Al Roumi, who addressed the graduates during the ceremony, highlighted the critical role of the fellowship in advancing the UAE’s sustainability agenda. “The UAE Sustainability Fellowship exemplifies our nation’s commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. Through this programme, we are equipping young professionals with the tools, knowledge, and network to drive sustainability as an enabler for the future across every sector of society. Today, we celebrate not just the achievements of our fellows but the promise of a greener tomorrow and a more inclusive future for the UAE and the world.”

The fellowship’s second cohort focused on fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, ensuring a cross-sectoral exchange of ideas and best practices.

Participants engaged with leading sustainability experts, attended masterclasses, and gained practical insights into integrating sustainability into their organisations’ strategies.

Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Secretary-General of the CSO Network and Managing Director of the Posterity Institute, reflected on the importance of the programme during his remarks at the event. “This fellowship is more than just a training programme – it is a movement to build a robust network of sustainability leaders who can inspire real change. The graduates of this cohort are now equipped to turn knowledge into action, addressing the UAE’s sustainability challenges with innovative solutions and partnerships. They are the changemakers our region needs to achieve its ambitious sustainability goals.”

Dr. Elham Chehaimi, CSO Network Manager, also presented key findings from the CSO Network Survey 2024. She noted, “The launch of the CSO Network Survey 2024 is a significant milestone for the region’s sustainability journey. By capturing insights from the CSOs from our network which comprises 100 organisations, this report highlights critical trends, such as the growing importance of ESG alignment, advancements in sustainability reporting, and the increasing adoption of transformative technologies like AI and IoT. These insights provide a roadmap for organisations to drive impact and innovation in the years ahead.”

Ibrahim Al Zu’bi, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at ADNOC and Chairman of the CSO Network, underscored ADNOC’s support for the fellowship. “At ADNOC, we are proud to support the UAE Sustainability Fellowship as part of our commitment to developing future sustainability leaders. This programme represents a powerful platform for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing that is critical to driving meaningful impact across industries. The fellows graduating today are equipped to address complex sustainability challenges, and I look forward to seeing the positive changes they will inspire within their organisations and beyond.”

The graduation ceremony concluded with a group photo featuring Ohood Al Roumi and the fellows, commemorating the culmination of their transformative journey.