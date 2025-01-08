UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Dubai is gearing up to host the sixth edition of the UAE Swat Challenge 2025, which will kick off on 1st February at the Al Ruwayyah Training City.

Organised by Dubai Police, the global event will run until 5th February, bringing together elite specialised police teams from around the world to compete in five intense tactical challenges.

The competition, which has drawn growing international attention since its inception, provides a platform for rapid response units and tactical teams to showcase their skills, strength, and innovation, all vying for prizes and medals.

The UAE SWAT Challenge Organising Committee has announced the registration of 93 specialised teams representing various police departments and tactical units worldwide, with more registrations anticipated as the event approaches.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 has established itself as the largest global event for special units and tactical teams. He noted that participation continues to grow annually, with teams representing Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas joining the competition.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri attributed the event’s ongoing success to the steadfast support of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. He highlighted that this support has not only enhanced the competition's global stature but also expanded its inclusivity to feature both male and female specialised teams, locally and internationally.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri also noted that previous editions demonstrated outstanding levels of preparation, creativity, and strength among competing teams, further solidifying the UAE SWAT Challenge’s reputation as a premier global event in tactical policing.

He also affirmed Dubai Police's commitment to allocating all necessary resources to ensure this year’s edition reflects Dubai’s profile as a leading destination for hosting major international events. He extended his best wishes to all participating teams, highlighting Dubai Police’s focus on fostering innovation and cooperation in policing and sports.

Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Acting Deputy Director of Organisations Security and Protective Emergency and Chairman of the Organising Committee, said that the UAE SWAT Challenge aims to promote competitiveness, encourage the exchange of expertise, and introduce participants to cutting-edge global practices in rapid response units. He explained that the event not only evaluates the efficiency and readiness of tactical teams but also fosters a spirit of collaboration, enabling participants to learn from each other’s experiences.

Brig. Al Ketbi emphasised the event's extraordinary growth, attributing it to the unwavering support and guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri. He noted that Lt. Gen. Al Marri meticulously oversees every aspect of the challenge to ensure each edition upholds the highest standards in competition quality, as well as in administrative and field preparations, creating a welcoming environment for international teams.

He further highlighted that Lt. Gen. Al Marri's leadership has positioned the UAE SWAT Challenge as a globally recognised platform, facilitating the exchange of expertise among participants and offering valuable opportunities to learn from the latest international practices in rapid response units. The event also serves as a benchmark to evaluate the teams' efficiency and preparedness in addressing various tactical challenges.

This year’s participants will compete in five specialised challenges designed to test both physical and skill-based abilities. These include the Tactical Operations Challenge, the Assault Challenge, the Officer Rescue Competition, the High Tower Challenge, and the Obstacle Course. Brig. Al Ketbi noted that these competitions require exceptional teamwork, strategic planning, and tactical execution to secure daily points and podium finishes.

Brig. Al Ketbi expressed his enthusiasm for the significant interest generated by the sixth edition of the challenge. He shared his anticipation of engaging with the participating teams and witnessing their performances in a highly competitive setting that encourages the exchange of expertise and the enhancement of tactical skills.

