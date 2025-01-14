UAE SWAT Challenge embraces diversity, competitiveness: Moldova Team

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The State Protection and Guard Service (SPPS) Team of the Republic of Moldova, participating in the sixth edition of the UAE Swat Challenge 2025, has confirmed that the competition has become more diverse and challenging for all teams, mainly due to the growing emphasis on innovation and competitive strategies across different events.

They noted that this evolution has motivated their team to adapt and refine their tactics to remain competitive continuously.

The team shared that they have enhanced their approach by applying lessons learned from previous competitions, intensifying training in specific challenge areas, and focusing on realistic scenarios. They also emphasised the importance of improving coordination among team members under pressure.

Their experiences with other teams have shown that seamless communication and teamwork in high-pressure situations are crucial for quick decision-making and synchronised actions in various challenges.

The SPPS team emphasised their focus on preparing for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025. Given the high level of competition, they developed a comprehensive training plan that addresses nearly every aspect of the challenge.

The team noted that they have embarked on an intensive and sustainable training regimen based on realistic intervention scenarios, utilising specific tactics, techniques, and methods.

The team added, “We are convinced that taking part in this international competition will be advantageous for the Service, as it presents a distinct chance to exchange knowledge with the best SWAT teams around the world. At the same time, we will have the opportunity to modernise intervention tactics in risk situations and promote the institutional image abroad.”