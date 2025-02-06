Open Menu

UAE SWAT Challenge Sets Guinness World Record For Largest International Participation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) In a landmark achievement during the sixth edition of the UAE Swat Challenge 2025, Dubai Police has officially entered the Guinness World Record for hosting the most significant number of countries participating in a tactical teams (SWAT) competition, with 46 nations represented.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, received the Guinness World Record certificate from Hanan Spears, the official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, during the event at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai.

High-ranking officers and tactical team leaders from the participating countries attended the ceremony.

The Guinness official congratulated Dubai Police on achieving this global milestone, stating, “We are here today to adjudicate a new world record attempt for the largest number of countries participating in a SWAT challenge.

This is an official Guinness World Record with 46 nations, surpassing the required threshold of 45 countries to set this record.”

She added, " After thoroughly reviewing the attempt, I am pleased to confirm that all guidelines and requirements set by Guinness World Records have been met. Congratulations on this incredible achievement!"

Organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior and hosted by Dubai Police, the 2025 edition features 105 teams from 46 countries competing across five intense challenges that test tactical skill, endurance, and teamwork.

