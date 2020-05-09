UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Sweden Exploring Cooperation In Protecting Digital Intellectual Property

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAE, Sweden exploring cooperation in protecting digital intellectual property

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Sweden's Minister for Culture, Amanda Lind, discussed cooperation in issuing a unified guide of cultural digital policies for protecting intellectual property under the umbrella of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, in light of the wide increase in the cultural, artistic and innovative content on social media platforms.

Noura Al Kaabi stressed the importance of sharing expertise between countries in dealing with the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and learning from the best experiments of others to chart the post-COVID-19 strategies and plans.

Al Kaabi briefed the Swedish minister about efforts taken by the UAE to address the challenges facing the innovation sector.

The Swedish minister informed Al Kaabi about the measures taken by her country to mitigate the impact of the health crisis on the cultural sector, including the launch of a Euro 50 million fund for supporting innovative cultural and industry and independent actors.

Related Topics

United Nations Social Media UAE Guide Sweden Euro From Industry Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Khan and Tareen are expected to meet soon: S ..

35 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia grow by 10,817 over pa ..

45 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says railways will star operations ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police launches mobile coronavirus scree ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Charity Association distributes 150,000 i ..

1 hour ago

37% of Khawaneej Road improvements completed

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.