UAE, Sweden exploring cooperation in protecting digital intellectual property

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Sweden's Minister for Culture, Amanda Lind, discussed cooperation in issuing a unified guide of cultural digital policies for protecting intellectual property under the umbrella of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, in light of the wide increase in the cultural, artistic and innovative content on social media platforms.

Noura Al Kaabi stressed the importance of sharing expertise between countries in dealing with the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and learning from the best experiments of others to chart the post-COVID-19 strategies and plans.

Al Kaabi briefed the Swedish minister about efforts taken by the UAE to address the challenges facing the innovation sector.

The Swedish minister informed Al Kaabi about the measures taken by her country to mitigate the impact of the health crisis on the cultural sector, including the launch of a Euro 50 million fund for supporting innovative cultural and industry and independent actors.