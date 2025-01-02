UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Dr. Andrea Caroni, President of the Council of States of the Swiss Confederation, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary relations, exchange expertise and visits, and enhance coordination and consultation on various issues through participation in international parliamentary events.

Saqr Ghobash highlighted that this visit reflects the strong bilateral ties between the two friendly nations. He congratulated Caroni on his election as President of the Council of States in early December.

He stressed the importance of bolstering parliamentary cooperation to match the strategic partnership between the two countries, noting that bilateral parliamentary collaboration holds promising prospects, supported by a solid foundation of established economic and trade relations.

For his part, Dr. Andrea Caroni emphasised his parliament’s commitment to strengthening and expanding cooperation with the UAE across various fields.

He highlighted the UAE’s prominent economic position, remarkable development, and wise policies promoting international security, peace, and stability.