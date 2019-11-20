UAE-Switzerland Political Consultations Committee discusses methods of bolstering cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

BERN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) Emirati and Swiss officials gathered in the Swiss capital, Bern, for the fifth meeting of the Joint Political Consultations Committee to discuss joint cooperation and ways to bolster ties.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs also tackled the latest regional and global developments and a variety of issues of mutual interest.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Maya Tissafi, Head of the middle East and North Africa Division, co-chaired the meeting.

