UAE Table Tennis Team began preparations for Asian Championships in Doha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) The UAE Table Tennis Team began its preparations to participate in the Asian Table Tennis Championships, which will take place from 28th September, 2021 in Doha.

The team is currently in a closed training camp in Dubai, under the supervision of Chinese technical director Chao Li.

Ahmed Al Bahr, Member of the Board of Directors of the UAE Table Tennis Association (UAETTA) and Head of the Teams and Arbitrators Committees, said ten competitors are taking part in the camp from 13th June to 10th September, adding the team will head to Sweden to hold a two-week camp before heading back to the country and then travelling to Doha to participate in the Asian Championships, to qualify for the World Table Tennis Championships for singles and doubles to be held in the US.

"The Asian Championships in Doha has an additional value, as it qualifies the top 16 Asian competitors directly for the World Team Table Tennis Championship 2022. We hope to be present in the World Team Championship in both singles and doubles competitions by achieving advanced positions in the tournament.

We have confidence in our players and technical staff despite the fierce competition, as Asian countries lead the world rankings," he further added.

Al Bahr also stressed the UAETTA’s board approved the agenda of the new season, which is set to begin in November.

This season, two capacity-building courses will be held for arbitrators, with the first taking place in October 2021 and the second in December 2021, under the umbrella of the International Table Tennis Federation and in coordination with the Leaders Qualification Centre in Dubai, he further said, noting there are 28 arbitrators, including nine international ones while the 19 others are divided into the first, second and third categories.

Precautionary measures will be strictly adopted to protect the health of competitors, including regular testing, social distancing, and the continued sanitisation of tools and equipment while only a limited number of competitors will be allowed in training halls, he said in conclusion.