Open Menu

UAE Takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi Into Custody From Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 01:45 AM

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has taken into custody defendant Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi from the Lebanese authorities pursuant to a provisional arrest warrant issued against him by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council - Criminal Investigation and Data Bureau, at the request of the competent authorities in the UAE. Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi faces charges of engaging in activities that aim to stir up and undermine public security.

The extradition order was issued following a formal extradition request submitted by the Central Authority in the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Justice, to the Central Authority in the Republic of Lebanon, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and the relevant domestic laws and regulations of both countries.

The UAE unequivocally reiterates its firm stance against anyone who targets its security and stability, and affirms that it will relentlessly pursue any individuals who pose a threat to national security and take all necessary legal measures.

Related Topics

UAE Lebanon United Arab Emirates Criminals All From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody fr ..

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

3 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deal ..

DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals

33 minutes ago
 Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set f ..

Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on pr ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..

2 hours ago
 Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with ..

Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..

2 hours ago
 Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey ..

Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc

2 hours ago
Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited ..

Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..

2 hours ago
 'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roi ..

'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roil Caracas

2 hours ago
 US tariff and inflation fears rattle global market ..

US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets

2 hours ago
 Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry rec ..

Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered

2 hours ago
 Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlo ..

Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook

2 hours ago
 President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Or ..

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East