UAE Takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi Into Custody From Lebanon
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 01:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has taken into custody defendant Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi from the Lebanese authorities pursuant to a provisional arrest warrant issued against him by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council - Criminal Investigation and Data Bureau, at the request of the competent authorities in the UAE. Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi faces charges of engaging in activities that aim to stir up and undermine public security.
The extradition order was issued following a formal extradition request submitted by the Central Authority in the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Justice, to the Central Authority in the Republic of Lebanon, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and the relevant domestic laws and regulations of both countries.
The UAE unequivocally reiterates its firm stance against anyone who targets its security and stability, and affirms that it will relentlessly pursue any individuals who pose a threat to national security and take all necessary legal measures.
