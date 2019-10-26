UAE takes part in 18th NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

(@imziishan)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has headed the UAE delegation to the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

In a statement, the UAE stressed the importance of adhering to the founding principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, known as the Bandung Principles, in addressing global challenges and exerting all efforts to work towards a safe and secure world.

Dr. Gargash highlighted the UAE's efforts to enhance regional security and stability, noting the nation's firm belief in achieving peaceful resolutions to international conflicts.

During the summit, the UAE minister noted the Palestinian issue and the middle East peace process as a central tenet of the Non-Aligned Movement, stressing the importance of reaching a comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict based on a two-state solution.

The two-day summit, which kicked-off on Friday, is themed 'Upholding the Bandung Principles to Ensure Concerted and Adequate Response to the Challenges of the Contemporary World'.

Heads of state and governmental representatives from 158 countries and international organisations are taking part in the summit.

Participants will deliberate on a Declaration on Palestine, the Baku Declaration and the Baku Final Document.