UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Takes Part In 18th NAM Summit In Azerbaijan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

UAE takes part in 18th NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has headed the UAE delegation to the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

In a statement, the UAE stressed the importance of adhering to the founding principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, known as the Bandung Principles, in addressing global challenges and exerting all efforts to work towards a safe and secure world.

Dr. Gargash highlighted the UAE's efforts to enhance regional security and stability, noting the nation's firm belief in achieving peaceful resolutions to international conflicts.

During the summit, the UAE minister noted the Palestinian issue and the middle East peace process as a central tenet of the Non-Aligned Movement, stressing the importance of reaching a comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict based on a two-state solution.

The two-day summit, which kicked-off on Friday, is themed 'Upholding the Bandung Principles to Ensure Concerted and Adequate Response to the Challenges of the Contemporary World'.

Heads of state and governmental representatives from 158 countries and international organisations are taking part in the summit.

Participants will deliberate on a Declaration on Palestine, the Baku Declaration and the Baku Final Document.

Related Topics

World Palestine UAE Baku Bandung Middle East All From Government

Recent Stories

Istehkam-e-Pakistan conference held at Rawalpindi ..

8 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister declares Modi today's Hitler in ..

8 minutes ago

Chunian murder case: Senate body issues appreciate ..

8 minutes ago

Driver of Truck With 39 Bodies Charged With Mansla ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmiris to observe October 27 as black day

8 minutes ago

AJK poised to embrace economic revolution: AJK Pre ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.