UAE takes part in 18th virtual Arab conference of traffic chiefs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) UAE today participated in the 18th virtual Arab Conference of Traffic Chiefs, which was inaugurated by the Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, Dr. Mohamed bin Ali Koman.

The UAE delegation in the conference was chaired by Brig. Gen. Engineer Hussein Al Harthi, Deputy Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior.

The online conference was attended by heads and directors of traffic departments and their representatives in the Arab countries, as well as representatives of the Arab League and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

The conference tackled topics on how to enhance joint Arab action in the areas of traffic safety and topics of professional training and qualification of traffic personnel.

Participants also discussed a proposed Arab model plan to reduce motorcyclist traffic accidents.